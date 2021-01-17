ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 2.7% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $646,133.80 and approximately $24,815.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00062790 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00518991 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005679 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042612 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.11 or 0.03964765 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013019 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016605 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
