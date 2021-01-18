-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Formula One Group reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Formula One Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.