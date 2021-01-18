$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,232,540 shares of company stock valued at $139,669,711. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.70. 2,103,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,260. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -424.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.