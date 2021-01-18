$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million.

FCCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 7,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

