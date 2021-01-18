$0.44 EPS Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

