$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s earnings. Kirkland Lake Gold reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.32. 115,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,740. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

