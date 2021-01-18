$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after acquiring an additional 969,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.