$1.77 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. International Business Machines reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.39. 4,905,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

