$153.05 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce $153.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.78 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $282.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $728.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.38 million to $742.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $709.80 million, with estimates ranging from $666.76 million to $762.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDS opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

