$2.76 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.89. 12,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,380. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

