$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.33. 605,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,920. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

