$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.64. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.49. The company had a trading volume of 176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.