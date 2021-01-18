$3.42 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $3.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $4.10 million. DURECT posted sales of $10.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $35.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.71 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

DURECT stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 364,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

