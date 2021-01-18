$3.67 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the lowest is $3.46. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $14.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

AMG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.32. 9,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

