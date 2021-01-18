$3.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $4.63. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.30. The company had a trading volume of 240,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,520. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

