3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. 3M posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $165.55. 3,550,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,950. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

