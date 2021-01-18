$4.27 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings per share of $4.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $26.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,020. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

