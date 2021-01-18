4J Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

AAPL traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

