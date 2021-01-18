$5.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.02. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $4.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $17.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,030. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

