$61.47 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce sales of $61.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.44 million and the lowest is $60.13 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $60.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $236.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $238.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.52 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $262.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

LLNW stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.19.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,156 shares of company stock worth $454,078. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 528,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 971,821 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.