75,471 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,622,000 after acquiring an additional 588,535 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 464,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

