$8.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.93 and the highest is $9.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $7.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $30.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.05 to $32.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $37.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $46.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.39.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $517.93 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

