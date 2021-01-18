$8.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce earnings per share of $8.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.77. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $7.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $25.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.95 to $25.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.91 to $28.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,433,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,218.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,022.84. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,250.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

