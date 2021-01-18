81,570 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

