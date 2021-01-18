A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,041,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 574,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

