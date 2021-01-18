Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.0 days.
Aalberts stock remained flat at $$43.80 during midday trading on Monday. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10.
About Aalberts
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.