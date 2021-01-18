Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Aalberts stock remained flat at $$43.80 during midday trading on Monday. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10.

Get Aalberts alerts:

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.