Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.20 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.89 ($23.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.09. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.50 ($37.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

