AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.