Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ABNAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,350. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project includes the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.