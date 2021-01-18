Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 96,333 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64.

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

