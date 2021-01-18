Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

