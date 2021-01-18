Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

