Achain Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $3.45 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

