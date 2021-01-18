Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) (ASX:ACR) Insider Ross Dobinson Purchases 80,000 Shares

Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) (ASX:ACR) insider Ross Dobinson bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($12,000.00).

Ross Dobinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Ross Dobinson bought 81,944 shares of Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,749.92 ($10,535.66).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and specialty topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

