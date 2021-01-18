Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Hits $165,909.75

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $165,909.75 and approximately $403,445.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,795,750 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.