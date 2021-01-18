Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS opened at $120.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $123.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

