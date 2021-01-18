Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

