adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 688,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,952.0 days.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $343.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.54. adidas has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.