AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 390 ($5.10) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,433. AFH Financial Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.67.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

