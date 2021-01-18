Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.88 on Monday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

