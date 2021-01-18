Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.91. 1,908,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

