Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$23.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

