Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Jan 18th, 2021


Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$23.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

