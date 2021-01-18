Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.80. Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 403,936 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.