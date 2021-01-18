Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.68

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.68 and last traded at C$21.53, with a volume of 230706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.53.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

