Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

