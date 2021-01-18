Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 52,852 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

