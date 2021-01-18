Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANCUF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,560. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

