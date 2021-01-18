Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y stock traded down $9.58 on Monday, reaching $605.94. 3,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at $19,818,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 109.4% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

