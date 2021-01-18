Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 160,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

