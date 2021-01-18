Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €224.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.15 ($237.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €199.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €182.88. Allianz SE has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

